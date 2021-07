CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some days feeling more like fall lately? July high temperatures are below normal.

Yet overnight lows were above normal mostly due to the increased cloud cover from frequent rain/storms.

Humidity levels stay at comfortable levels today.

The ISS will make a Grand Pass over Cleveland Saturday evening. Here are the details.

Our next chance of a few storms will be Sunday between 11am and 2pm. Some storms could be briefly heavy.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: