High near 80 Wednesday then changes on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A delightful Tuesday is carrying over into Wednesday but a low front on Thursday will bring rain for the weekend.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 55 degrees.

Wednesday’s highs will near 80 degrees with abundant sunshine and June-like warmth since the dew points are low and the air is not humid.

Low pressure is headed our way Thursday with a threat of showers late in the day lingering into Friday with a high of 72 degrees.

A second round of low pressure is coming late Saturday into Sunday pulling temperatures closer to normal for this time of the year which are in the 60s. Rain is expected.

For more on your forecast click here.