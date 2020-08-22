High humidity, chance of rain on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine galore with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s Saturday. Akron-Canton made it into the lower 90s!

Humidity is coming back and Sunday will be a good reminder that summer is still firmly ensconced over the Buckeye State. Several days next week are showing forecast highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

There is a better chance for raindrops and thunder Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding another 90 degree(+) day to our already-accumulated fifteen 90+ days so far this year!

The tropics have come alive with two systems worth noting. All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico for the upcoming week. This could be the 1st time in history when two hurricanes are simultaneously in the Gulf! In addition, another record: 7 landfalling tropical cyclones in the U.S. before the end of August could fall! The current record is 6 which was set in 1886 and 1916.

Here’s Scott Sabol’s detailed analysis of the remaining weeks of August based upon climatological and other non-standard data. Often times it is right on target compared to medium-range computer prediction models.

The second half of August (per Scott’s long range outlook) would start out COOLER with more sustained periods of heat the last 7-10 days of the month. So far that forecast remains on target. More details in the days ahead…See how the HIGHS start to merge in the central US over the next 10 days. This is a good indication of more warmth for the Ohio Valley (~mid 80s is now above normal)

