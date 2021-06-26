High heat, humidity sticking around Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A very summery pattern is staying around town.

Thinking about going to the pool, beach, or lake on Sunday? Absolutely! There’s a small risk of a stray shower/storm Sunday afternoon. However, it is very small! Head to the waters to stay cool. It’s going to be another hot one!

Saturday night: Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s

Sunday: Mainly dry with lots of sunshine to start. A slim chance (20-30%) of showers and storms later in the day (especially west of I-71). We may make a run for 90F for the 1st time this year! The humidity is going to be tropical feeling. Another great day to head to the pool or lake!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

Eventually the “Bermuda” High breaks down allowing for the trough to drift in. This will bring unsettled conditions to our area in the week ahead with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely by midweek. We cool off into the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping below average. Highs in the 70’s.