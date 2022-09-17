CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the final weekend of summer and it’ll sure feel like it!

Overnight skies stay dry and mainly clear, but it will be on the warm side, in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow again, highs climb to the mid 80s with a good amount of sunshine. A bit more humidity has begun to creep into the area, that will stick around Sunday.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener, dress cool and stay hydrated! Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. It will be slightly muggier but tolerable.

Six straight days above 80 doesn’t happen too often this time of year, the last time was in 2019, September 18-23. Unfortunately we may not get past a couple days with the front approaching at the beginning of the week.

Next chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Monday. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Stay weather aware as we approach. Up to a half inch of rain possible for much of the area.

Temperatures will be much cooler to close out next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: