CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hope you enjoyed the sunshine that we had today because clouds are moving in for the evening.

Temperatures will remain seasonably chilly, in the 30s early then dropping into the 20s. Winds should remain light, so not much of a wind chill factor. You’ll still wanna bundle up if you’re headed out.

Overnight, we’re cloudy and quiet but seasonably cold, in the mid 20s.

The panhandle storm track continues over the next two weeks.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend moves southward on Saturday. As it stands, places south and east of Interstate 71 could see a couple inches from the system, since we’re on the western edge of the storm.

There is another, weaker system Sunday that could bring spotty light snow. Not much in the way of accumulation.

When you combine both Saturday and Sunday systems, we average about 1/2′ to an 2″ out west and 1″-3″ east and in the snowbelt. Snowfall forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: