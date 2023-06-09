CLEVELAND (WJW) — Air quality alerts are not as widespread as over the past few days, but still in place until Saturday night. We had some improvements Friday with our hazy sky, and it’ll just get better through the weekend with our first chance at rain!

Temperatures will be a bit “warmer” Friday night as we fall into the 50s. Some places will end up in the upper 40s by early Saturday morning. There will be mostly clear skies and it will remain quiet.

It will warm up quickly Saturday with temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, with a bit of haze possible. Saturday will be our 21st dry day before the rain arrives! Expect a quiet and cloudy early Sunday before showers move in during the late afternoon and evening.

There has been no rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for almost three weeks! The latest drought conditions were just released. No surprise here: We are now in a MODERATE drought. Relief is on the way, with rain moving in on Sunday afternoon.

It will feel great in the meantime, but humidity will sneak up Sunday and Monday.

Beneficial rain is on the way! There will be several rain chances next week that could add up to 1 1/2 inches of rain. Soak it up!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: