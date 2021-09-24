Here’s what to expect for your weekend weather-wise

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds will be on the increase and will lower and thicken by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s, but it will be cooler inside protected nooks.

Another round of showers is expected for the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday with a drier evening in the forecast. Timing on the front is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with rain paralleling the I-77 corridor between 9 and 11 a.m.

The Browns game is looking good weather-wise. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s throughout.

It will not be quite as hot this week. Outside of some spotty rain on Monday, sunny and fabulous fall weather will round out the month of September.