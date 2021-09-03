Here’s what to expect for the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s more of a fall feel in the air, so hopefully you have your windows open to air things out.

Through the overnight period, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Some lower 60s will be the case closer to the lake. Thanks to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will not be as cool. That’s due to radiational cooling inhibition. Skies are forecast to remain dry.

Saturday is the “pick” of the holiday weekend. We’re dry until well after sundown and temperatures will likely top near or at 80.

We’re tracking a cold front Saturday night that will bring a couple of showers overnight through Sunday morning/midday.

Super-spotty showers are also possible on Labor Day and several days next week.

Overall, it will be drier than not. Temperatures will range from the 70s to about 80° throughout the holiday weekend and beyond into next week.