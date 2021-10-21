Here’s what to expect after Thursday’s crazy storm event

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The cold front has blasted through the area with multiple damage reports, thanks to potentially (unconfirmed) tornadic thunderstorms touching down across portions of Northeast Ohio.

It was quite a wild afternoon and evening on Thursday. The National Weather Service will be conducting a myriad of storm surveys Friday to assess and officially confirm damage caused by any tornado touchdowns.

Lake effect rain showers will reassemble overnight.

It’ll be chilly as temperatures dive into the mid-40s. We could see some ice pellets (graupel) mixing in with the rain showers.

A cool, damp day is expected on Friday with on and off lake effects showers, mainly early, along with temperatures that are well below normal.

Lake effect rain showers will continue out east on Saturday, mainly in Lake, Ashtabula, and Northern Geauga counties.