CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two systems moving through will create a soggy day on Monday. The first round might impact your morning commute. Western areas, especially, can expect isolated showers before noon.

The next round – between 3 p.m. and late evening – will produce heavy, widespread rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm with wind gusts reaching 25 mph.

Temperatures top in the 60s and even 70s – 10-15° above average – for a few days.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: