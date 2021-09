CLEVELAND (WJW) – The late September warmth is sticking around. Temperatures are trending above average with highs at 80° or above the next several days.

There is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm as a front moves through tonight into Saturday. The risk is low and most areas will remain dry all weekend long.

The first home game for the Browns features winning weather. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70’s during the game.