Here’s how much rainfall to expect for Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Get ready for some rain and a lot of it. A flood watch has been issued for our northwestern counties where locally up to 4″ could fall in spots.

Expect scattered showers Tuesday night, but nothing heavy until just before dawn.

Wednesday morning, there will be steady rain with pockets of heavy rain starting in our western counties. Those east of I-77 may see a spotty shower.

Moving into midday, steady rain will spread to the I-77 corridor and move east through the afternoon. There’s a risk of isolated severe storms with damaging winds from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Winds could reach 25 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for Erie and Ottawa counties. Expect north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph. We’ll be watching for lakeshore flooding.

The widespread rain should taper off Wednesday night.

There will be lots of clouds Thursday, with light showers throughout the day. Cooler air will invade the area with highs struggling to reach 60.

Western areas could receive 2 to 4″ or more of rain by Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will be closer to 1 to 2″ for our eastern areas.