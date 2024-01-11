(WJW) – Mostly cloudy and quiet for the early morning commute. Light snow showers/wintry mix will move in during the late morning. Not much accumulation.

The rest of the day will be calm and cloudy. Temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 30s. Not as gusty but still breezy.

Active SW to NE storm track continues as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday.

The system starts as snow late afternoon on Friday, then all rain by early evening. Here’s what you can expect:

FRIDAY: This storm system will be the strongest of the season thus far! Strong winds late Friday. By mid-Friday afternoon, rain/snow mix between 2 and 4 p.m. Quick accumulations melt off as this transitions over to all rain by late afternoon continuing into the evening.

Temperatures will rise into the low 40s by 7 p.m. on Friday.

Winds strengthen Friday night.

Temperatures then drop over the weekend!

Sunday and Monday, local lake effect snow showers with temps in the teens!

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Thursday – Flurries early then drier

Friday – Late afternoon wet snow/mix then ALL rain by evening. Winds strengthen (50+ mph gusts late) Temps rise into mid-40s by evening

Saturday – Colder, falling temps with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

