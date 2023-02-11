CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re kicking off today colder with clouds around.

Temperatures out the door are in the 20s on Saturday morning, and lake effect clouds are expected to linger for a couple hours. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon.

A quiet weekend is ahead, with sunshine ruling the sky. It’ll be seasonably cool today but a warm-up is on the way!

Overall temperatures are trending above average this week — near-record warmth again! We have a shot at tying or breaking the record on Wednesday. Stay tuned! It’ll be colder next weekend.

The snowfall forecast next week: The best chance is Friday, Feb. 17, into Saturday, Feb. 18:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: