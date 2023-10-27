(WJW) — Partly cloudy this afternoon with a few sprinkles and clouds south of I-76 but most are dry. It’ll be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

If you’re spending your Friday evening at the high school football games then you’ve got a great evening weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, breezy and dry.

Not as warm tonight but still mild and breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. We’ll be cloudy with a few isolated showers passing.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. The first one moves through Friday night/early Saturday with scattered showers between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Drier Saturday PM then higher coverage of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Showers early Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps slowly fall early next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

