CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Spring arrives at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

It is going to feel like a spring day.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s.

Rain moves in after 5 p.m.

A line of stronger storms will arrive early Friday morning. Some may become severe. We are under a marginal risk with the main threat being damaging winds.

Severe Weather Risk

-Locally heavy rainfall. We’ll be watching our area creeks, rivers and streams for flooding.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

