(WJW) – Dry today and Thursday as temperatures jump back to the 60s.

Thursday, by mid-afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s!

Friday, rain returns late morning/afternoon.

Some will be steady then taper off quickly Friday night.

Temperatures fall late Friday (40s by early evening) and into the weekend.

We will be dry and sunny for the weekend, albeit much cooler. Rain redevelops early next week (Tuesday/early Wednesday) per Scott’s long-range outlook issued last week.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool-down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48-hour intervals

Here is the 8-day forecast:

