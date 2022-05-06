CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain continues this morning. It will last through at least lunchtime.

We’ll see dry breaks this afternoon with heavy cloud cover.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Additional showers will redevelop late this afternoon/evening and continue on and off tonight into early Saturday.

Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change for moms. Highs will reach the low 60s. Beautiful weather for Mom! Warmer temps to start next week with a few 80s!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST