CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a quiet and frosty start to your Sunday. Showers will move into NE Ohio by late morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in the primary and secondary snow belts.

Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, including eastern Cuyahoga County, are under the watch from late Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

Up to 8 inches of snow is predicted with wind gusting to 35 mph which could make travel difficult at times where squalls set up.

A good swath of the country will also get snow from a storm system out west.

Turning much colder this week before a warm-up next weekend.

Here is the 8-Day Forecast above.