Heavy rains expected to drench Northeast Ohio Sunday, flooding possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hit or miss showers/storms possible this evening (30% coverage), followed by widespread rain (80% coverage) mainly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Heavy rain is possible which could bring a flood threat. Stay tuned.
It cools off as we head into the workweek. I can’t rule out a spotty shower on Monday, however, most backyards will remain dry. Temps will struggle to reach 70 multiple times next week. Fall less than 2 weeks away!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
