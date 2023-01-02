CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy New Year! A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 3 a.m. Temperatures are in the 40s through the evening but rising into the 50s overnight.

Heavy rain moves in overnight and for the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for the morning. Could be some ponding on the roads for the morning commute.

Widespread rain TONIGHT and TUESDAY AM. Rain will be scattered PM/evening Tuesday with gusty winds 30-35 mph. Temps rising into the 60s Tuesday.

Rain totals through Tuesday.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20’s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.

