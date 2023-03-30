CLEVELAND (WJW) – Increasing clouds this evening with temperatures hovering around 40 for much of the evening and through the early overnight.

Temps slowly rise and will be in the lower to mid 40s by the time you head out the door in the morning.

Our next system moves in Friday morning bringing heavy rain at times just in time for the morning rush.

Showers will turn scattered Friday afternoon into early Saturday but there is the chance for a few thunderstorms paired with gusty conditions (Similar to what we saw last week).

Temperatures will be warmer, in the mid to upper 50s on Friday, along with gusty winds up to 35 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the severe weather out of our area for now. A marginal (1 out of a scale of 5) is closing in our western/southwestern counties. High winds and flooding the main risks for our area. Stay tuned for updates.

March out like a lion! Windy, rainy & rollercoaster temps! Temperatures tumble Saturday, starting off in the upper 50’s and dropping to around 40 by the evening. There’s the chance of lake enhanced snow showers Saturday night. Sunday the quiet/pick day of the weekend.

Warm-up ahead! We could hit 70 next week!

