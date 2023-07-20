(WJW) – Thursday starts off dry before a cold front approaches later this evening.

Spotty storm by mid/late afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (2 on a scale of 1 to 5) for northern Ohio.

A few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible due to high winds and hail.

The window for widespread storms is between 5 and 8 p.m. Coverage will be 80-90%.

The main threats include downpours, large hail, and damaging winds.

Thursday’s future radar:

Lingering showers into Friday, but nothing significant. Temperatures will be cooler.

Humidity and temperatures fall Friday and Saturday then increase slightly.

There are no long-term signs of long stretches of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July. Although, there may be some brief periods of heat at the end of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

