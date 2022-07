CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking two rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend.

The first cluster will hit Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We’re expecting gusty winds and heavy rain.

The second round is on track for around 5 p.m. Sunday. This one could bring severe storms, although they may be isolated.

Those storms will bring some much-needed rain.

After the rain – hot and steamy! Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. Sunday we’re looking to hit another 90.

Here’s the 8-day forecast: