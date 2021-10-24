Watch live: Heavy rain as warm front moves in; Will we see flooding?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You may have needed to get out your winter jacket yesterday because of the chilly temps but today, you’ll need your umbrella.

Clouds will increase through the morning as a warm front works it’s way into the region.

We’ll slowly warm to near 60, however, steady rain spreads into our area during the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain is expected to bring 1-2″ to the area.

More rain is expected Monday morning, then again in the afternoon.

An unsettled week is ahead with roller coaster temps and even colder air working in Halloween weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: