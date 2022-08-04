CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers this morning with most of the area dry and very humid.

Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow-moving front. Expect 50-70% of the area to receive additional rain/thunder between 3 & 9 pm this evening. Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (20%).

Biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall (1-2″)

Few strong storms (high winds: 50 mph)

Next 48 hours:

This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

What summer has been more humid 2021 or 2022 in northern Ohio? So far 2021! 42% of the time the dewpoint has been above 65 in 2021. This year only 25% of the time. The first half of June was “cooler” and comfortable keeping the numbers lower OVERALL

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is the current 8-day forecast.