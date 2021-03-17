Heavy rain and high-speed winds coming through Northeast Ohio on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio’s next weather system moves in Wednesday night.

Higher coverage of rain will affect the area starting at sunrise Thursday and continuing into late Thursday afternoon. The heaviest period of rain will be between 7 a.m. and noon.

A light spotty mix may work into the area Thursday evening before the system exits Northeast Ohio. Rainfall amounts will exceed 1″ for many neighborhoods.

High winds begin late Wednesday across western areas and shift east throughout the day Thursday.

A wind advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties. The advisory includes Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties.

It goes into effect on Thursday at noon and lasts until 4 a.m. Friday.

20-30 mph northeast winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Northeast Ohio will experience a plethora of uphill and downhill swings this week which is pretty typical for mid-March as we near the end of the winter season.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday! Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast