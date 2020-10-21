Heavy morning rain will let up for peeks of sun, temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms have prompted a Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties Wednesday morning.

These areas have seen at least an inch of rain since 3:30 a.m.

Those areas will see water pooling on the road and there will also be poor visibility for drivers.

The Flood Advisory is in effect through 7:30 a.m.

Although we’re seeing lots of thunder and lightning, we are not tracking anything severe.

FirstEnergy reports just a handful of outages.

Despite the early downpours, the day will not be a washout.

Rain will taper off after lunchtime and we might even see some filtered sunshine.

Temperatures will also be rising into the mid and upper 60s.

We could see some heavy wind gusts bringing in some warmer air.

Rain returns for some overnight but should clear out by 9 a.m. Thursday.

We’ll see warm temperatures to end the week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: