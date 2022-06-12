CLEVELAND (WJW) — A heat wave begins to roll in on Sunday and will stick around for the week ahead.

We’re tracking two rounds of showers and storms, one in the early morning Sunday and one late day. Thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon could turn strong to severe, mainly south.

Stay tuned. All threats are on the table but the risk remains low.

Be careful on the roadways Monday morning. Fog is expected to develop, especially in the areas that see rain on Sunday afternoon.

A cluster of fast moving storms is expected to push through on Monday after 6 p.m. that could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The heat wave that’s in the works brings along higher humidity. The hottest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. POOL DAY ALERT! We could see the heat index around 100° – the first of the year if it happens. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: