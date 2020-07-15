Heat returns with stretch of temps in the 90s

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Enjoy one more fairly comfy night, before the heat surges back into the Buckeye State. Dew points are expected to climb as well heading into the latter part of the week. Fans and air conditioners will get a workout, as the second heat wave potentially envelops northeast Ohio.

The heat will return (as advertised early last week) starting Wednesday. Current indications: this stretch of 90 or higher will be 3-5 days possibly much longer. No big changes in this warm/humid pattern until the end of next week!

Best chance of rain/storms (aside from pop-up storms) is Thursday/Friday and Monday of next week. This is definitely subject to change.

The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

