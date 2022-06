CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pleasant conditions stick around before the heat returns this weekend.

We’re in a dry stretch. Our next chance of rain/storms arrive with a cold front on Sunday. Timing mainly after 2 p.m.

Following the front, below normal rainfall anticipated over the next 2 weeks.

Heat building as we head into the weekend. Another 90° day possible! Long range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend then cooling early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: