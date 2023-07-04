CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas counties are under the advisory through 9 a.m.

Patchy fog this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Great chance to see the July Full Buck Supermoon. It was “officially” full yesterday morning but you will be able to see it a little longer.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80’s very common.

Independence Day, dry with plenty of sunshine and soaring temps for our picnics and parades. Highs mid 80’s. Fireworks forecast: Mainly clear, low 70’s. BOOM!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: