CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll see temps in the 90s with storms and a Heat Index near triple digits Wednesday.

Many kids are out of school due to the heat.

This morning and afternoon we’ll see storms.

There will be sunny breaks this morning.

This afternoon the biggest threats are heavy rain and strong winds.

A stormy weather pattern will be around for several days along with the heat and humidity.

