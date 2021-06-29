Temps will feel like 98; storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The heat indices Tuesday will make temperatures feel as warm as 98.

Officially, we’re going for a second 90-degree day.

Monday we passed that threshold for the first time since August of 2020.

It will also be extremely humid Tuesday.

There will be storms in the afternoon.

The biggest threat is locally heavy rainfall.

No relief from the humidity until the weekend! Great pool weather!

Front finally moves through Thursday. Highest storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend. Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers is still there for the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST