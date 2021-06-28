Heat index near 100 degrees on Tuesday

CLEVELAND 9wJW)– Officially we hit our first 90-degree temperature Monday. The last time we hit 90 degrees was on Aug. 27.

The heat index or feels-like temp will be around 100°+ in many places Tuesday as actual highs soar into the 90s for the second day in a row.

For Tuesday: hot and humid. Stalled front to the west. Mid-late afternoon storms will develop. Overall coverage between 40 to 50 percent. Biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

Front finally moves through Thursday. Highest storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend. Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers is still there for the holiday weekend albeit small.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: