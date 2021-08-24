Heat index hovers near triple digits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio for temps that will feel like 102.

The alert is for Ottawa and Sandusky counties from 2 to 9 p.m.

The rest of Northeast Ohio will be above 90 degrees and feel like nearly 100 due to the high humidity.

That’s why many kids will be kept home from school.

Temperatures will start out in the 60s.

It will be in the mid-80s by lunchtime and keep climbing.

The record of 94-degrees set in 1944 probably won’t be shattered, but we’ll get close.

It’s expected to be even hotter Wednesday.

