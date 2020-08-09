Heat, humidity on the rise this sunny Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures warm up today, and we will be dealing with higher humidity levels as well. It’ll feel more like the “Dog Days” again.
It’s a great day to hang poolside or lakeside. Load up on the sunblock and expect sunshine galore with very high UV levels.
It’s another great night to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteors. It peaks the nights of Aug. 11-13.
Tomorrow is going to be hot, with temperatures heating up to around 90. Our chances of storms go up by Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon. This will be a long stretch of “unsettled” weather.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
