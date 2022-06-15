CLEVELAND (WJW) – The hottest day of the week is here. The heat index will reach well into the triple digits.

A heat advisory or excessive heat warning has been issued for all of NE Ohio beginning Wednesday at 10 am.

In addition, an air quality alert is also in effect until midnight.

Sensitive groups (elderly, very young, those with breathing problems) are urged to stay indoors.

Highs today reach the low to possibly mid 90’s this afternoon. It’ll feel more like 102-109! Find ways to beat the heat and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

A front passes through Thursday with a few showers or isolated storms in the afternoon. Heat only lasts through Thursday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: