CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again, an Air Quality Alert is in place until midnight. If you suffer from any breathing difficulties, try and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

After a few isolated thunderstorms this evening, the forecast is much quieter tonight. A warm and muggy night with temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will continue to fizzle out this evening. Most of us will remain quiet but steamy. Temperatures hanging out in the 80s and 70s most of the night. Better chance at showers and storms late tomorrow with our next system.

Parts of our area under an Enhanced and Slight Risk for late Wednesday into Thursday. Timeframe, right now, looks like a line will move through our area from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. from west to east. Damaging winds, hail and localized flooding are the major risks. An isolated tornado risk is also possible.

It’s all about the heat! We could have a first heat wave of the summer with temperatures topping 90° for 3 consecutive days. Heat indices could come close to 100° at times. Stay cool and hydrated! We’re tracking the wildfire smoke again,

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

