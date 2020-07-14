CLEVELAND (WJW)– Expect a fairly comfortable, quiet night across Greater Cleveland! This is one of those “soft, summer nights” that we enjoy here in northeast Ohio. We earn these days as payola from the winter months.

Comfortable temperatures will hang out with us for one more day with relatively low/moderate humidity.

The heat will return (as advertised early last week) starting Wednesday. Current indications: this stretch of 90 or higher will be 3-5 days.

The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

