Heat and humidity start to creep upward

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Starlit skies are in the offing tonight with the waning Strawberry moon of June in its crescent phase already setting for the evening. Expect temperatures and humidity levels to be quite comfy overnight once again.

An upper level low over the Carolinas will keep the easterly wind going as it slowly meanders near NE Ohio later this week. This will increase our risk of PM spotty showers/thunder starting as early as Thursday for southeastern counties. Coverage will be small each day through Saturday.

A warming trend is on the way! Pool days! Humidity will remain in the comfy territory until Father’s Day weekend arrives. Heat and humidity will start to creep upward just as summer officially arrives this Saturday at 5:43 pm.

The sunset time varies depending on where you live in northern Ohio. Here are the latest sunset times for select locations. Of course we begin to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. This is all due to the fact that the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5°, otherwise there would be no seasons!

Sunset times for northern Ohio

There’s a possibility of a 90° day this weekend with the highest chance being Saturday.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: