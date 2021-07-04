Heat and humidity rising on Fourth of July

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy 4th of July! What a great looking Sunday! It’s going to be hotter with lots of sunshine!
Dew points will begin to climb again. Sunday highs should rise into the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s.
Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues.
As we start the week, we’re going to be even hotter than last week; possibly seeing 90s both Monday and Tuesday.
Look at the daytime highs for Monday afternoon!
Meanwhile, after the weekend, our rain risk returns:
The next risk of scattered showers and storms arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with a cool down to follow.
Here is your 8-day forecast: