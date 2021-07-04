Heat and humidity rising on Fourth of July

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy 4th of July! What a great looking Sunday! It’s going to be hotter with lots of sunshine!

Dew points will begin to climb again. Sunday highs should rise into the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s.

Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues.

As we start the week, we’re going to be even hotter than last week; possibly seeing 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

Look at the daytime highs for Monday afternoon!

Meanwhile, after the weekend, our rain risk returns:

The next risk of scattered showers and storms arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with a cool down to follow.

Here is your 8-day forecast: