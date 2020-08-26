Heat and humidity return, along with pop-up storms

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A quiet night ahead under a mainly clear sky.

Wednesday, the heat and humidity comes back with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The front that moved through Tuesday, will drift back north as a warm front Wednesday afternoon. This will set the stage for some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon — mainly between noon and 3 p.m. There is once again the chance of a strong to severe storm during this time, damaging winds the main threat. Stay tuned.

We could hit our 16th 90F day of the year on Thursday! Plus it’ll feel more like the mid 90s when you factor humidity. Stay cool! The remnants of Hurricane Laura move into the Ohio River Valley Friday and Saturday clashing with a cold front moving through our region. Localized heavy, much needed rain, is likely during this time.

If you’re a fall lover, check out the next week’s forecast, pleasant more comfy temps invade our area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

