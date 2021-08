CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s all about the heat!

More heat, more humidity will characterize the next several days, including the weekend.

Temperatures will be between 85 and 90 degrees with heat indices of 92-98 degrees. STAY COOL and hydrated!

Scattered storms will impact Northeast Ohio over the next 3 days. Coverage will be higher Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM. Localized flooding is possible.

A cold front moves through early next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST