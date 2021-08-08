Heat and humidity bring possibility of showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We will get close to 90° on Sunday as humidity levels climb into the mid-60s.

Rain and storm chances are looking a bit more meager Sunday. One or two pop ups will be possible but most spots stay dry.

It will be hot Monday reaching the low 90s, which could add to our 5 days at 90°+ here in Cleveland so far this season.

In fact, there are several days where we will be flirting with 90 through the upcoming week.

Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will be hot in the upper 80s.

The fronts finally move through late in the week bringing widespread rain but will cool us off to the 70s for next weekend. It will be much more comfortable.

Here is your 8-day forecast: