Heat Advisory with temps that will feel like triple digits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday will be our 4th day in the 90s.

But it will feel much hotter.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through 9 p.m.

That’s because of temps that will feel as hot as 103 degrees.

That could be dangerous for a lot of people.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio until midnight Thursday for ground level ozone.

That could make it difficult to breathe for sensitive groups.

There is a chance of pop-up storms between 1 and 5 p.m. Thursday.

It’s only for about 20% of us, so many backyards will stay rain-free.

Relief is on the way this weekend with widespread rain late Friday through Saturday.

It will knock temperatures down into the 80s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.

