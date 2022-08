CLEVELAND (WJW) – A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio. Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under the alert from noon to 8 p.m.

Heat values up to 102 are expected.



A few showers and storms will move in late into early Thursday as we kick off an unsettled pattern.

Front stalls with another system over the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: