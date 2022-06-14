(WJW) – Northeast Ohio is in for a stretch of dangerous heat.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 94 but could feel as hot as 107.

Air Quality Advisory

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. It will be effective through Wednesday.

Those who are in the ‘sensitive groups’ category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties are asked to monitor their outdoor activities.

Everyone is asked to help in the following ways:

-Drive less by biking, walking, using transit, working from home or combining trips

-Don’t idle your engine; turn it off

-Refill your tank after sunset

-Wait a day to mow during growing season

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service Cleveland issued a heat advisory for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 9 p.m.

If you can, stay out of the sun and check up and relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol reports the last time we had a heat index above 100 was in 2019.