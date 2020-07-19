Heat Advisory: Sunday brings the scorching, near record-breaking temps to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are turning up the heat another notch hotter today.

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday afternoon. So take it slow, try to stay out of the heat during peak hours of the day and make sure you drink plenty of water.

Highs will top in the mid-90s with heat indices up to 105. Check out the forecast at 2 p.m. Sunday:

Currently, the stretch of 90 degree temps, give or take a degree or two on either side, will last through Tuesday.

Good morning! A scorcher today! HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at noon and continues through 8PM.

Highs in the low & mid 90's; Heat indices up to 105!!!

Record breaking heat! We'll likely tie or break our record of 95 set in 1930. #Cleveland #Sunday @fox8news pic.twitter.com/7HpTNWaXCO — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) July 19, 2020

Stormy weather moves in Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. There could be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Northeast Ohio in a SLIGHT RISK. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Check out the latest 8-day forecast right here:

WJW graphic